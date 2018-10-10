Ex-Rotherham United star jailed for kidnapping and torturing man in drugs feud

Former Rotherham United star Andre ‘Jamie’ Clarke has been jailed for 15 years for kidnapping and torturing a man over drugs.

CRIME: Further arrest in connection with murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

Clarke, who played for the Millers in the 2008/09 season and made 11 appearances for the club, was jailed alongside Sakhawat Hussain after the pair were found guilty of kidnapping and attacking a 32-year-old man they accused of stealing their drugs.

Andre 'Jamie' Clarke has been jailed for 15 years

COURT: Man appears at court accused of attempted murder after alleged street shooting

Clarke, 30, of Wood Lane, Huddersfield and Hussain, of Hawthorn Terrace, Batley, went to their victim’s house in January and saw a huge quantity of Class A drugs including cocaine and heroin as well as drugs paraphernalia.

POLICE: Gunman hunted after armed raid at KFC in Sheffield

A row broke out and Clarke held a knife to the stomach of his victim’s pregnant girlfriend and threatened them.

Three days later, the men called at their victim’s house again and accused him of stealing a significant amount of their drugs.

Andre 'Jamie' Clarke in his playing days at Rotherham

The victim’s young son, girlfriend and father-in-law were also in the house and were held prisoners, while he was taken into the cellar.

Hussain and Clarke attacked their victim with weapons including a hammer and interrogated him about the missing drugs for a number of hours.

They then bundled him into a car and drove him to another property in Batley, where the ordeal continued.

The thugs poured boiling water over his body as the violence continued before he escaped the next morning.

Hussain and Clarke were found guilty of affray, kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of false imprisonment.

They were both sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “These individuals are involved in the depths of criminality and we welcome the sentences which have been passed down today at court.

“I would like to praise my team who have tirelessly worked on this investigation to uncover the series of events which took place.

“Their dedication and commitment has resulted In Hussain and Clarke being successfully convicted of abhorrent and violent crimes.

“I hope that these sentences act as a clear warning to anyone involved in criminality that it will not be tolerated in Kirklees.”