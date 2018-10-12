Abandoned city centre building used as drug den in Sheffield

An abandoned building in Sheffield city centre has been boarded up after police officers found it being used as a drug den.

They discovered drug activity in the building on Rockingham Street yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said officers found ‘some individuals using an abandoned building in the city as a venue to misuse illegal drugs’.

The force said it has now been secured to ‘discourage any further activity’.