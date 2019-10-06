Two Sheffield men charged after spate of thefts from cars at M1 service station
Two Sheffield men have been charged after a police investigation into a spate of thefts from cars at an M1 service station.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 14:31 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 14:32 pm
The thefts, which all happened at Woodall services earlier this year, saw victims report items taken from their car but no damage done to their vehicles.
A Rotherham South Neighbourhood Team investigation which also involved a specialist technical team and Highways England have now led to two men being charged.
Kyle Maxwell, 26, of Spinkhill Drive, Sheffield, and George Anderson, 25, of Car Vale Drive, Sheffield, have both now been charged with conspiracy to steal from a vehicle and of going equipped for theft.
They were charged on Friday, October 4 and have been bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 3.