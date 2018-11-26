Police pledge to lock Rotherham burglars up by Christmas

Have your say

Police chiefs in Rotherham want burglars in the town locked up by Christmas.

A week-long crackdown on burglary has been launched in the town, with the first two arrests made on Saturday.

A crackdown on burglary is under way in Rotherham

A 39-year-old man was remanded in custody after being charged with burglary and a 21-year-old man was remanded after being charged with burglary and vehicle theft.

Another man was arrested this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: “Some people think Christmas starts too early -not for locking up burglars.

“This week in Rotherham we are focusing our attempts to prevent crime for the festive period. It’s called Operation Quilt. If you commit burglary we want you in prison for Christmas.”