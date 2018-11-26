Men due in court over murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

Two men will stand trial today following the murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss in her own home.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Barnlsey, is charged with the murder of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe.

Jill Hibberd.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning alongside Andrew Ashby, 22, of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, who is charged with assisting an offender in a murder.

Ms Hibberd was found stabbed to death in her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on Thursday, May 31.