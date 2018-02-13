Police name man who died after collision in Doncaster

A man who died after a collision in Doncaster has been named by the police today.

Peter Best, aged 60, was involved in a collision with a blue BMW on Field Road, Thorne, on Saturday, January 20.

The pedestrian, who was from Doncaster, was taken to hospital after the collision, which happened close to the junction with St Nicholson Road, but died five days later.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is still underway.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 955 of January 20.