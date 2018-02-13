Knives and weapons removed from streets in South Yorkshire crackdown

Knives and other weapons were removed from the streets of South Yorkshire on the first day of a week-long crackdown.
Photographs of some of the weapons seized by officers yesterday have been published by South Yorkshire Police, including an array of blades.
A home-made weapon with a nail protruding from it, which was found 'hidden an a bus stop,' was also found by officers.
During one operation carried out yesterday, officers removed seven knives from a house in Scawsby, Doncaster, after the blades were ordered online.
This week's crackdown in South Yorkshire forms part of a nationwide operation - code-named Sceptre - aimed at reducing knife crime, following an increase in offences.
Officers will be involved in both covert and overt operations in a bid to identify those who arm themselves on the streets.