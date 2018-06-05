Police link attack on man at Sheffield bookmakers with assault at city takeaway and shooting

Detectives are linking attacks on men at a Sheffield bookmakers and a takeaway with a shooting in the city.

South Yorkshire Police said in the first incident at Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road, a 31-year-old man was left with a serious facial injury.

Windows have been damaged at Adnan's in Sheffield city centre

He was admitted to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition this afternoon.

At around 11.45pm that night, a gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge and an hour later, in the early hours of this morning, a man was assaulted at Adnan's on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in the city centre.

Adnan's on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street

The takeaway's windows were all damaged as violence flared and the man who was attacked left the scene before police officers arrived.

Detectives investigating the incidents believe all three were connected and they want to trace the man assaulted at Adnan's 'to ensure his welfare'.

Police officers are carrying out enquiries at all three crime scenes today.

Detective Inspector Graham Bulmer said: "Since last night we have been working hard to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and identify those involved.

Police officers are at Adnan's in Sheffield city centre this morning

"At this time we do believe that the three incidents are linked and involved the same people and as such we are treating them as targeted.



"I’d like to reassure you that we have officers dedicated to this investigation who are working hard to apprehend those involved."

He added: "What I would like to ask is that anyone who was on or around either London Road, Wostenholm Road or West Street last night and into the early hours of this morning and saw anything they think could help to get in touch with us.

"Both London Road and West Street are busy areas, particularly at those times, so if you think you saw something that could assist the investigation please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 691 of June 4.



Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.