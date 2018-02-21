Police issue warning over thefts from cars and vans in Sheffield

A police warning has been issued following a spate of thefts from cars and vans parked in Sheffield.

Over recent days thefts have been reported on Moor Farm Avenue, Mosborough; Stevenson Road, Attercliffe; Raynald Road, Manor; Alnwick Road, Intake; Stanhope Road, Intake and Medlock Crescent, Handsworth.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Please do not leave any items in your vehicle.

"All power tools should be security marked and stored in a secure location overnight. If not within your property then consider the use of a security cage inside your works van, which provides extra protection against thieves.

"Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on your street or that you see whilst out and about."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.