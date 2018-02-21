Police find cannabis bush worth £4,000 in house raid in Sheffield

Cannabis bush worth £4,000 was seized during a police raid in Sheffield.
Officers made the discovery in a house on Maxwell Way, Burngreave, after executing a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
South Yorkshire Police said officers also found items consistent with supply.
Enquiries are ongoing to trace the offender.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.