Police issue warning over theft of motorbikes and scooters in Sheffield

A police warning has been issued over the theft of motorbikes and scooters in Sheffield.

The Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team issued the warning after a spate of thefts and attempted thefts in the city on the same day.

On Tuesday, May 15, a motorbike was stolen from Parkway Rise, Darnall and a red Yamaha was stolen from Church View, Woodhouse.

That day, five males on two scooters, who pulled up outside a house on Handsworth Grange Road, Handsworth and attempted to steal a scooter, left empty-handed after they were disturbed.

And later on the same day an attempt was made to steal a scooter and motorbike stored in a shed on Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe.

Those involved were disturbed by the alarm and fled empty-handed.

A motorbike was also reported stolen from Wincobank Road, Wincobank, that day.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Do you own a scooter or motorbike? If so please ensure you are vigilant at all times when using it.

"Do you store this somewhere safe overnight where access to it is restricted? Is it alarmed and chained with a high quality lock?

"Do you have CCTV on your property? If so please ensure this is in full working order covering an area where any valuables may be stored.

"Finally, ensure when you come to take it out to use it, or place in storage after use, that are you are aware of your surroundings and who may be able to see what you are doing or where you are storing this."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.