Shoplifter jailed for stealing from shops in Sheffield city centre

A shoplifter has been jailed for stealing from shops in Sheffield city centre.

Ian Popo, from Burngreave, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday and was jailed for 36 weeks for four shoplifting offences.

Sergeant Adam Wood, from the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said Popo stole perfume, clothing and electrical items.

