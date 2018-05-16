Pigs killed in arson attack at South Yorkshire farm

A number of pigs were killed when a South Yorkshire barn went up on flames in an arson attack.

The blaze broke out at a farm on Barnsley Road, Cudworth, at 7.30pm yesterday and firefighters spent five hours tackling the flames.

Fire service investigators returned to the damaged barn this morning and established that it was torched.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Four crews from Cudworth, Dearne, Tankersley and Barnsley attended a fire at a farm on Barnsley Road in Cudworth last night.

"When the crews arrived, the roof of a barn was well alight. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire using hose reels.

"Several pigs survived the blaze but unfortunately a number of them have died in the incident. There was also extensive damage to the barn.

"Officers are working alongside South Yorkshire Police to investigate the incident, which is currently believed to be deliberate."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 861 of May 15.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.