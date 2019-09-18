Video footage shows air ambulance at crash scene after motorbike and car collide in Sheffield
An air ambulance landed at a crash scene in Sheffield after a motorbike and car were involved in a serious collision.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 09:48 am
The helicopter was deployed as emergency services raced to the scene following reports of a horror crash on Stopes Road, Stannington, yesterday afternoon.
The alarm was raised at 5.15pm and when police officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene they found that a motorcyclist was trapped between a telegraph pole and a wall.
Firefighters had to free the injured 35-year-old and he was taken to hospital, where he remains today, in a critical condition.
Witnesses to the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 580 of September 16.