Attacker still at large after stabbing in Sheffield street
A man who stabbed another man in a reported turf war over drugs is still at large today.
The attacker knifed a 35-year-old man in Spital Street, Burngreave, last Thursday afternoon.
An eye witness claimed violence flared during a row over drug territory in the Sheffield suburb but possible motives being considered have not yet been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.
The stabbing occurred in the same street where a teenage boy was killed and another was shot in separate shootings.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in his leg and needed surgery after an attack in the early hours of Monday, May 20.
A 20-year-old man was arrested over the shooting before being bailed.
In July 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead at the same spot.
Tarek, from Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, was injured in a ‘Wild West’ style shoot-out in broad daylight.
Both Tarek and his attacker drew and fired the guns they were carrying, with Tarek fatally injured.
Tarek was hunted down to Frenchie’s barbers on Spital Street when the S3 gang he was a member of imploded.
Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' and who ran the younger members of the S3 gang - ordered Tarek’s assassination from his prison cell while he was serving time behind bars for another offence.
Some S3 members blamed Tarek for passing information which led to the near-fatal stabbing of another gang member.
Ramsey, of Andover Street, Burngreave; his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, of the same address; their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.
The year before Tarek’s murder, 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo was shot dead in Burngreave.
The teenager’s killer remains at large, but detectives believe he was killed as a result of feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.
Jonathan, who was a member of the S3 gang, was shot in his head on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.
Detectives believe he was shot in revenge for a shooting the day before.
A man charged with his murder was found not guilty after two trials.
Anyone with information on the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.