An incident on Brierley Road in Barnsley which prompted the army’s bomb disposal unit to be called earlier today is continuing this afternoon.

At least five police vehicles and two fire engines are in attendance, and an incident response unit ambulance arrived at 11.25am.

Police dogs are also at the scene.

The 100m cordon has been in place throughout the morning, and cars are being turned away from the area.

Police carried out a raid on the Grimethorpe property at around 7am today (May 8) and found “suspicious items”.

Local residents claim the items may have included shotguns and that the house searched by police was “booby trapped,” although these are unconfirmed reports.

Emergency services on the scene say it “won’t be a five minute job”, and have given a rough estimate that the road will reopen at around 2.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution while emergency services work together at the scene.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”

Explosive Ordnance Disposal is the Royal Engineers' bomb disposal and high-risk search experts.

The public has been advised to avoid the area.

Brierley Road incident Incident response unit ambulance arriving at Brierley Road and being allowed through the cordon, at around 11:25am today (May 8).

Police vehicles Many police vehicles and officers remain at the Bruce Dyer Love Life Sports Ground, up the road from the address in question.

Police dog A police dog has also been pictured at the scene, amid at least 6 emergency vehicles which are parked at the Bruce Dyer Love Life Sports Ground, up the road from the address.