Police issue statement after travellers set up camp on popular Crookes Cemetery field in Sheffield

Police have issued a statement after travellers set up camp in a popular Sheffield park.

By David Walsh
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:58 BST

South Yorkshire Police responded after 10 caravans pitched up in a huge circle at Crookes Cemetery field on Wednesday evening.

Police alerted to travellers setting up camp in Crookes said they were ‘looking to resolve any issues’ Police alerted to travellers setting up camp in Crookes said they were ‘looking to resolve any issues’
Police alerted to travellers setting up camp in Crookes said they were ‘looking to resolve any issues’

A local resident said they had informed the council and police but had been told officers would not attend unless a crime had been committed.

Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Partnership Team said they were ‘looking to resolve any issues’.

They tweeted: "We have had reports of a number of caravans and vehicles that have set up at Mulehouse Park, next to Crookes Cemetery. We have engaged with those at the site, in company with Sheffield City Council. Together, with the council, we are looking to resolve any issues as soon as we can.”

When approached by The Star, one traveller said they intended to stay for a week. Another said 25 more caravans were coming and they would stay for 12 months, before becoming aggressive.

Sheffield City Council has not yet commented.

