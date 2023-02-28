Images provided to The Star show a number of caravans parked in the car park with gas canisters and other equipment in place. One visitor to the supermarket said: “Some aisles are completely blocked by their vans, gas bottles and generators. 12 or 15 vans in total. Apparently they arrived at 2am this morning.”
Another shopper said: “I just popped down for a few essentials and saw that their caravans and vehicles have taken up most of the car park, making it hard for customers to park and shop.”
Another traveller camp was set up in the car park of Hillsborough Park earlier in the month. Sheffield Council requested the camp moved on before Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Plymouth Argyle on February 4 – a request the travellers abided by.