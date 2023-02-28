News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Lidl: Travellers set up camp in supermarket car park

A traveller camp has been set up in the car park of a Lidl supermarket just off Prince of Wales Road in Manor.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago

Images provided to The Star show a number of caravans parked in the car park with gas canisters and other equipment in place. One visitor to the supermarket said: “Some aisles are completely blocked by their vans, gas bottles and generators. 12 or 15 vans in total. Apparently they arrived at 2am this morning.”

Another shopper said: “I just popped down for a few essentials and saw that their caravans and vehicles have taken up most of the car park, making it hard for customers to park and shop.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another traveller camp was set up in the car park of Hillsborough Park earlier in the month. Sheffield Council requested the camp moved on before Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Plymouth Argyle on February 4 – a request the travellers abided by.

Most Popular
Travellers have set up camp outside Lidl on Prince of Wales Road, Manor, Sheffield
Travellers have set up camp outside Lidl on Prince of Wales Road, Manor, Sheffield
Travellers have set up camp outside Lidl on Prince of Wales Road, Manor, Sheffield
Travellers have set up a camp on the car park of Lidl just off of Prince of Wales Road
Travellers have set up a camp on the car park of Lidl just off of Prince of Wales Road
Travellers have set up a camp on the car park of Lidl just off of Prince of Wales Road
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A traveller camp has set up shop on the Lidl car park just off of Prince of Wales Road.
A traveller camp has set up shop on the Lidl car park just off of Prince of Wales Road.
A traveller camp has set up shop on the Lidl car park just off of Prince of Wales Road.
TravellersLidlSheffieldSheffield CouncilSheffield Wednesday