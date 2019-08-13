The honest mum identified her son as one of the culprits involved in the wrecking spree in a post on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page after the force issued an appeal for information following a break-in at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Muglet Lane, Maltby, Rotherham.

Police officers investigating the break-in published a photograph of one of the classrooms trashed during the incident between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, August 10.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Maltby, Rotherham, was broken into last Saturday

Offenders broke a window to gain entry to the school.

A number of classrooms were damaged during the raid, which sparked fury among local residents, who labelled the break-in ‘disgusting,’ ‘sad,’ ‘awful’ and ‘upsetting’.

In response to the post and criticism of the offenders, one of their mums admitted that her son had been involved.

She said she had notified the parents of some of the other culprits and called South Yorkshire Police to report her son.

The woman said: “I am absolutely mortified that I have to write this. I’m disgusted, embarrassed, ashamed.”

“My son was involved in this awful, disrespectful incident. I am well and truly sorry for all this damage and mess but it will 100 per cent be sorted. Let me tell you that whatever needs cleaning and paying for it will be done so by myself and then the cost will be passed down to (my son) to pay me.”

She added: “I’ve fetched my children up best I can, not dragged up. I’m a single mum, it’s hard, but I no I try my best. I have a lovely, clean house I pay for myself, I work 37 hours a week and do the best I can for my children without any other parent.

“If anyone would like to say anything to me then do so, you can’t make me feel more angry or upset than I already am.

“I’m not going to mention the others on here, I’ve let their parents know, well a few of the parents I do know.

“I will just wait for the officer to be in touch and go from there.

“It’s not my fault but he’s my son, I have to take the blame with him. I just don’t know how much more I can honestly, truly say than I’m sorry for what he’s done. It’s so disgraceful, it makes me sick that my son could do this.”

The mum’s honesty led to a number of Facebook posts praising her attitude.

One woman said: Rebekah Berry: “Not many people would put their hands up and say their kid is in the wrong, just shows you've fetched them up the right way to admit when they have done wrong.”

Another woman said: “Good on you for admitting your son done wrong. This is not your fault.”

Another added: “Not many parents would hold their hands up and openly admit their child is in the wrong, particularly on public forums like this. “Ignore those narrow minded idiots saying it’s the parents fault, some kids just fall in with the wrong crowd.”