‘Catch me if you can’ – Wanted Doncaster man taunts police on appeal to find him
A wanted Doncaster man has tautned police by replying to an appeal to find him and telling officers ‘catch me if you can’.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 14:57
Jordan Andrewatha is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions, South Yorkshire Police said.
He replied to a Facebook appeal from the force, saying he’s been recalled ‘for nothing’ and pledged to ‘make their job harder’.
Police said Andrewatha was known to visit the Conisbrough and Dunscroft areas of Doncaster.
Anyone with any information about Andrewatha’s whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting warrant reference number 14/12021/19.