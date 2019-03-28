How Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri reacted when he heard not guilty verdict

Have your say

It was an emotional day at Mansfield Magsitrates’ Court as Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri was cleared of racially aggravated harrassment.

The 29-year-old was charged in relation to a post-match brawl on July 24 last year after a friendly against Mansfield Town.

Sheffield Wednesday footballer Fernando Forestier: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment and a further charge of using threatening words and behaviour.

The judge found Forestieri not guilty, saying he could not be satisfied the footballer used the racial slur towards Mansfield’s Krystian Pearce.

However, he said he believed Mr Pearce was ‘unlikely’ to have been mistaken about hearing it.

The judge added he was ‘satisfied’ that both the complainant and alleged victim had provided ‘clear and consistent’ evidence of what had happened at the end and after last year’s pre-season friendly.

But he said in the absence of any corroborating evidence the prosecution had not met the burden of proof required of them.

During this morning’s trial, Forestieri said he ‘swears on his son’s life’ he did not say anything racist.

Forestieri arrived at court this morning hand-in-hand with his wife Andria Enangelou and alongside his teammate Atdhe Nuhiu.

Nuhiu, as well as coach Lee Bullen and Nicky Weaver gave evidence in the trial before the judge found the striker not guilty.

Upon hearing the verdict, Forestieri shared an emotional embrace with his tearful wife before walking past reporters outside the court.

This is everything Forestieri said during his trial.