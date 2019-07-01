Police investigation continues after pedestrian is seriously injured in Barnsley collision

A police investigation is continuing today after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a Barnsley street.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 11:44

The 75-year-old was loading items into the boot of a Hyundai i10 in Melville Street, Wombwell, when he was struck by a Vauxhall Astra on Saturday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said an 83-year-old woman was attempting to park behind the Hyundai i10 when the collision occurred close to the junction with High Street.

The Astra then collided with a wall and the front door of a house on the street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

He remained there last night.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 338 of June 29.