Police investigating horrific crash which has left Moore Street, Sheffield city centre, closed for hours

Moore Street, near the roundabout on which the city’s Waitrose store is situated, has been closed for most of the morning after the collision which happened in the early hours.

It follows an incident which saw a black car crash into railings which separate the road from the pavement as cars approach the roundabout from the city centre.

The damaged car at Moore Street, in Sheffield city centre, which was closed after a serious car crash last night

Today, the end of Moore Street was sealed off with blue police tape, blocking access from both the pavement, the road, and from the nearby pedestrian underpass.

At least four police vehicles were on the scene with officers in place to enforce the cordon.

At least one member of the public was seen to be sent away by a police officer after crossing the line.

Serious damage to the front passenger side of the car was clearly visible. A lamp post also appeared to have been knocked over in the collision.

Investigation tent in place

A large black tent had also been put up on the scene as traffic officers carried out their investigations on the site.

A police statement this morning said: “Officers are on scene following a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (3 October).”

More information is expected to be released later.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also on the scene earlier on, but both services have now left the scene.

It was one of two serious crashes in Sheffield last night. A driver was also hurt in a collision on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough.