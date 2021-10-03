Taxi driver cut out car after serious crash on Middlewood Road, Sheffield

A driver was cut out of his taxi by emergency services after a serious crash which closed a busy Sheffield road and stopped trams.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 8:38 am

The incident happened at around 9pm last night on Middlewood Road near Hillsborough, and saw the taxi collide with a car.

Emergency services were called the the scene to deal with the incident, and firefighters were called on to use cutting equipment to free the man from the taxi.

The incident had happened near the junction with Dixon Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was closed while emergency service dealt with a serious car crash involving a taxi. Picture: Google

Paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended, and it is believed the man was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Emergency services remained on the scene for nearly two hours, and police closed the road.

Trams cancelled

During the evening, South Yorkshire Supertram said due to a non tram road traffic collision near Leppings Lane tramstop, the Yellow route service was cancelled between Hillsborough and Middlewood. It resumed the service when the road was cleared.

Sheffield’s fire stations offered as safe havens for people scared for their safety

Road closed and driver taken to hospital after crash in Sheffield city centre this morning

Yorkshire Ambulance Service flooded with more than 1,300 hoax 999 calls

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor

SheffieldEmergency services