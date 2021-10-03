Taxi driver cut out car after serious crash on Middlewood Road, Sheffield

The incident happened at around 9pm last night on Middlewood Road near Hillsborough, and saw the taxi collide with a car.

Emergency services were called the the scene to deal with the incident, and firefighters were called on to use cutting equipment to free the man from the taxi.

The incident had happened near the junction with Dixon Road.

Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was closed while emergency service dealt with a serious car crash involving a taxi. Picture: Google

Paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended, and it is believed the man was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Emergency services remained on the scene for nearly two hours, and police closed the road.

Trams cancelled

During the evening, South Yorkshire Supertram said due to a non tram road traffic collision near Leppings Lane tramstop, the Yellow route service was cancelled between Hillsborough and Middlewood. It resumed the service when the road was cleared.