Road closed and driver taken to hospital after crash in Sheffield city centre this morning

The motorist was injured in a collision which happened at around 3.30am today on Moore Street, near the Waitrose Supermarket next to the inner ring road.

The car had collided with railings, and was put into an ambulance at the scene of the collision. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service and South Yorkshire Police also attended.

Moore Street in Sheffield city centre was closed after a car crash this morning. Picture: Google

