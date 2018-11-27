POLICE install CCTV camera in ‘problematic’ part of Sheffield estate 

A police CCTV camera has been installed in a ‘problematic’ part of a Sheffield estate in a crackdown on crime.

South Yorkshire Police has installed the camera in a part of Fox Hill, where officers claim the actions of a ‘small number of people’ are having a ‘disproportionate effect in the community’.

The force is urging residents to report culprits and to be ‘prepared to make statements that can support partnership action and enforcement’.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “What we do not want is for the entire community of Fox Hill to be held to ransom by one or two out of control individuals and the camera will support this enforcement.

“This is just one of a number of cameras that are currently operating to address this ongoing issue.”