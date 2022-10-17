Police incident at Clifton Park, Rotherham, reported this afternoon
Traffic is being diverted this afternoon because of a police incident at Clifton Park, in Rotherham.
Officials at the bus company First have confirmed they have had to send their 115 and 116 services around a different route because of the police action.
A spokesman for First said this afternoon: “Due to an ongoing police incident on Doncaster Road, outside Clifton Park, services to divert in both directions via Clifton Lane, Badsley Moor Lane, and Middle Lane.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information