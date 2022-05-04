Police incident: Air ambulance lands on Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield, as stabbing reported on Reney Road

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out today after a teenager was reported stabbed on a Sheffield estate.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 9:28 pm

The helicopter landed on the wide grass verge next to Greenhill Parkway, after the incident, and a paramedic car could be seen at the side of the road next to the junction of Greenhill Parkway and Reney Road.

Several Police cars were also on the scene, and officers have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out to a report of a stabbing in Greenhill, Sheffield, today.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police were called at around 2pm this afternoon (Wednesday May 4) to reports that a man had been stabbed in Reney Road, Greenhill.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital via air ambulance. His injuries are not believed life-threatening.”

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 472 of May 4.

