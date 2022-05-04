South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, as well as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were all on the scene, at around 2pm today.
Read More
Read MorePolice incident: Air ambulance lands on Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield, as stabbin...
They were called out after reports of a stabbing.
The pictures, taken by a local resident, show the Yorkshire Air Ambulance on the grass verge of Greenhill Parkway, while police cars and a paramedic car can be seen by the roundabout at the junction with Reney Road.