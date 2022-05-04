Greenhill stabbing Sheffield: Pictures show emergency services at the scene after Reney Road police incident

These pictures show emergency services at the scene of a police incident in Greenhill, Sheffield, this afternoon.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 9:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 9:24 pm

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, as well as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were all on the scene, at around 2pm today.

Read More

Read More
Police incident: Air ambulance lands on Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield, as stabbin...

They were called out after reports of a stabbing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police car and paramedic car next to the roundabout at the junction of Reney Road and Greenhill Parkway

The pictures, taken by a local resident, show the Yorkshire Air Ambulance on the grass verge of Greenhill Parkway, while police cars and a paramedic car can be seen by the roundabout at the junction with Reney Road.

Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. Police car on Reney Road. An officer can be seen on the right of the picture
Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. The picture shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance parked next to Greenhill Parkway
Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. The picture shows police cars parked on the footpath next to the roundabout at the junction of Greenhill Parkway ad Reney Road.