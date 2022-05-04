South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, as well as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were all on the scene, at around 2pm today.

They were called out after reports of a stabbing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police car and paramedic car next to the roundabout at the junction of Reney Road and Greenhill Parkway

The pictures, taken by a local resident, show the Yorkshire Air Ambulance on the grass verge of Greenhill Parkway, while police cars and a paramedic car can be seen by the roundabout at the junction with Reney Road.

Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. Police car on Reney Road. An officer can be seen on the right of the picture

Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. The picture shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance parked next to Greenhill Parkway