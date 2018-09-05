Suspected Spice dealer arrested in Sheffield city centre

An investigation is under way into the supply of Spice in Sheffield
A man suspected of dealing Spice in Sheffield city centre was arrested following a police chase.

The 20-year-old was arrested after running off from officers in the city centre yesterday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a ‘complex investigation is ongoing’.

The man was questioned before being released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information on those peddling Spice should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.