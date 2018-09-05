Suspected Spice dealer arrested in Sheffield city centre

A man suspected of dealing Spice in Sheffield city centre was arrested following a police chase.

The 20-year-old was arrested after running off from officers in the city centre yesterday morning.

READ MORE: Fake South Yorkshire Police Facebook post goes viral

South Yorkshire Police said a ‘complex investigation is ongoing’.

COURT: Rotherham teenager became pregnant after gang rape in forest

The man was questioned before being released on bail pending further enquiries.

SENTENCE: Brother and sister jailed for forcing woman to work as prostitute in Sheffield



Anyone with information on those peddling Spice should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.