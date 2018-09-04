Body found in water at Victoria Quays in Sheffield

A police probe is under way following the discovery of a body in the water at Victoria Quays in Sheffield this afternoon.

The body of the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found off Wharf Street at 12.20pm.

Police officers at Victoria Quays

Emergency services are currently at the scene, which is cordoned off.

The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.