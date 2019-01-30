Have your say

A Sheffield man wanted for questioning over assault and drug offences has been traced by the police.

Mustafa Mahmoud, aged 23, was circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police over an assault, drug offences and failing to attend court.

The force asked for those with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

He was in police custody yesterday.