Missing Sheffield teenager now not seen for six weeks

Detectives are continuing their efforts to find a missing Sheffield teenager who has now not been seen for six weeks.

Supt Paul McCurry said Pamela Horvathova was last seen at Ice Sheffield on December 19 and he told a community meeting on Monday he believed she was still in Sheffield.

Pamela Horvathova

Pamela, aged 16, was studying an English language course at Sheffield College having moved to the UK from Slovakia in 2014.

Supt McCurry said: “Pamela is a college student. She is learning English, she wants to better herself and she wants to better her outcomes.

“She has been reported to us as missing twice before but found within hours. This is a girl wanting to improve her life choices and it is very unusual for her to go missing for this length of time.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Pamela, we just want you home safe’ – police issue direct appeal to missing Sheffield teen

Supt Paul McCurry.

Supt McCurry said the force was treating Pamela’s disappearance as a ‘critical incident’ and officers have held a number of community events and meetings with the Roma Slovak community to appeal for help.

The officer said detectives have struggled with the language barrier and now have a ‘community facilitator’ working with them to translate appeals into Romani and Slovakian.

READ MORE: Sheffield weather forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as snow and ice set to hit

Her family, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, continue to be supported by specialist officers and detectives have carried out border checks and appeals in Slovakia.

Supt McCurry said: “The Roma community in Sheffield, in the rest of the UK and indeed across Europe are united behind our investigation. I have been a police officer for 28 years and I have never ever run a missing persons investigation that has got so much support from the community.

“Every time I do one of these events we gain more trust and confidence with the community. I think that will help us as a police force going forward across Sheffield.”

READ MORE: Sheffield triplets who lost mum aged one ‘would have made her so proud’

Anyone with information can report it at the website https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1 or if you see Pamela call 999 immediately.