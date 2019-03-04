A Doncaster man has been locked up for 12 years today after being found guilty of three sex attacks on women on nights out.

Anthony Dorey, aged 26, of Howville Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, was branded ‘a dangerous and highly predatory offender’, who targeted women on nights out in Doncaster.

Anthony Dorey

He was handed a lifelong restraining order as part of his sentence after being found guilty of two rapes and an indecent assault after a trial.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: “Dorey is a dangerous and highly predatory offender, who targeted women who were out enjoying time with friends or loved ones.

“He deliberately preyed on women who were intoxicated and vulnerable, duping them into believing he was friendly, before subjecting them to the most horrific sexual assaults.

Sheffield Crown Court

“Dorey’s victims have shown tremendous bravery in coming forward to report his criminality to police.

“He has continued to deny his guilt throughout the criminal investigation, meaning the victims have had to face a jury and recount what happened to them. For this, they have once more demonstrated incredible courage and I commend them for this.

“I am pleased he has been convicted of these awful crimes and sent to prison, though a guilty conviction will never undo the trauma he caused to his victims. I only hope that with this successful prosecution, they feel able to move forward in their journey to recovery after these traumatic experiences.

“I want to recognise the officers in this case for their commitment and tenacity throughout the inquiry, as well as the wider investigative team.”