Police have intervened after rival fans clashed outside Hillsborough following the Sheffield Derby.

The match finished goalless for the third time on the spin but the police were needed to break up a fight outside the ground.

Fight outside Hillsborough

Video footage shows a group of men clashing outside the ground before more get involved and punches are thrown.

Police on horses quickly intervene though and the fight is quicky broken up.

Officers move both sets of fans away from the scene with one using a baton to force a supporter back down the street.

Before the match a Sheffield Wednesday fan was arrested for trying to break through the police lines by Leppings Lane tram station.

Video footage showed a group of officers cordoning off one set of chanting fans while officers on horses kept another group of fans away.

In an earlier video, riot vans from Northumberland were also seen sheparding Sheffield Wednesday fans to the game earlier in the evening.

During the match, a fan threw a missile at Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell as he prepared to take a throw in.

Sheffield Wednesday fan arrested Around 300 officers are due to be involved in today’s derby day policing operation, with the majority from South Yorkshire Police, but others have been drafted in from neighbouring forces to strengthen numbers.

In addition to officers on the ground across the city, drones are also to be used to monitor crowds from the air. Footage will be beamed to police chiefs to help them to direct resources to where they are needed most.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is leading the policing operation, described the derby as a ‘significant’ event for the city.

“In terms of events within the city the derby is possibly one of the most significant.

“There will be around 300 officers on duty, the vast majority from South Yorkshire Police. We can’t abstract that amount from the force and continue operational business as normal so there will be some officers from other forces also used.”

He said ‘safety’ is the key focus of the operation.