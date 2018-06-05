Police divers search pond where Sheffield man died after car crash

Police divers are searching a pond in Sheffield today close to the spot where a man died after his car ended up in the water.

The divers are searching water at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, Abbeydale, where 20-year-old Naveed Fazal died after his car left Abbeydale Road South and ended up submerged at around 3.45am on Saturday, May 19.

Police divers in Sheffield today

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is under way.

Officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident.