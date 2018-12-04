Police dismantle cannabis factory in Sheffield suburb

A cannabis factory is in the process of being dismantled by the police after a raid in a Sheffield suburb.
Police officers discovered the cannabis set-up in a property in Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, last night.
They started dismantling the factory today after safety checks were carried out.
No arrests have yet been made.