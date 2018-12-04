Man hunted over knifepoint robbery in Sheffield

A manhunt is underway after a knifepoint robbery in Sheffield city centre.

A 20-year-old man was walking along Eldon Street, close to Devonshire Green, when he was threatened with a knife and had his phone and wallet stolen.

Do you know this man?

South Yorkshire Police said the man had been on a night out and approached a group of men sat on a fence around a car park.

After sharing a cigarette with the group he became unwell and asked one of the men for help.

But instead, he was threatened with a knife and had his phone and wallet stolen.

Detectives investigating the incident, which happened at 1am on Friday, November 9, have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Detective Constable Yvonne Fairbrother said: “The group of men then left the area before two other members of the public found the victim and called for help.



“The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution and was discharged shortly after. It’s unclear why he became ill. He also suffered a minor cut to his face as a result of the incident, which has understandably left him incredibly shaken.



“After the incident, we know that his bank card was used at Sheffield Convenience store at around 2.25am.



“As our enquiries into this incident continue, we are now asking for your help to identify the man in this CCTV image who we need to speak to in connection to what happened.



“I appreciate this incident happened a while ago but I’d ask anyone who knows who the man pictured is, or who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of that Friday morning to get in touch with us.”



Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting crime number 14/164150/18.