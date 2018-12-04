Sheffield killer still at large 16 weeks after knife attack

A killer is still on the run 16 weeks to the day that a man was stabbed in Sheffield.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Murder victim Kavan Brissett

He died in hospital four days later.

Nobody has yet been charged over the killing, but detectives wants to speak to 29-year-old

Ahmed Farrah over the incident.

They believe that Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, could hold vital information about the death.

South Yorkshire Police said Farrah knows he is wanted but it actively evading arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob following the murder.

A Crimstoppers reward of £5,000 is available for information leading to Farrah’s arrest but anyone who spots him should call 999 immediately.