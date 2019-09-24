Police discover cannabis factory in Sheffield
A police probe is under way after a cannabis factory was discovered in Sheffield
The drug den was found by police officers during a search of a house in Blyde Road, Fir Vale, yesterday.
A haul of 50 plants, which were nearly ready to crop, were discovered and seized.
South Yorkshire Police said the electrics had been bypassed, which the force described as ‘a dangerous game to play’.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.