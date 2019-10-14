Police cordon set to remain for most of day as detectives investigate Doncaster murder
A police cordon is set to remain in place for most of today following the discovery of a woman’s body in Doncaster.
An area of Carr House Road, Hyde Park, has been sealed off following the discovery of a woman’s body in a property in the street at around 10am yesterday.
A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this morning.
The police cordon outside the property where the body was found is expected to remain in place for most of today as enquiries are carried out at the scene.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway after a body was discovered at an address in Doncaster yesterday morning.
“On attending the scene, police found the body of a woman.
“At this time, the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding her death.”