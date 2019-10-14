Murder probe continues 12 weeks on after stabbing of dad-of-one in Sheffield
Detectives are still investigating the fatal stabbing of a dad-of-one killed in Sheffield 12 weeks ago.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 08:02 am
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found seriously injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, on Sunday, July 21 and was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his chest but could not be saved.
Four suspects have been charged with murder – a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons; Callum Ramsey, 18, of Batworth Drive, Shirecliffe; Jervaise Bennett, 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe and Nicki Humphrey, 42, of no fixed abode.
Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.