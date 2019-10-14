Shotgun fired at Sheffield home
A shotgun was fired at a home in Sheffield over the weekend.
Police were called out to reports of ‘shots fired’ at a property in Dundas Road, Tinsley, at 2.49am yesterday.
In a statement, the force said: “On attending the scene officers found damage to a door consistent with a shotgun discharge. No one was injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that might help our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 168 of 13 October 2019.”
It comes just a couple of weeks after a car was shot at in nearby Raby Street, Tinsley, a gun was fired at a car parked outside the Co-op in Chapel Street, Woodhouse, and a 39-year-old man was shot at in Malton Street, Pitsmoor.
Police said none of the incidents are believed to be linked and enquiries are ongoing.
This latest incident has led to calls for more to be done to tackle gun crime.
A Tinsley resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The police really need to get a handle of the situation.
“The word going around is that this latest incident is a shooting.
“It is getting worse and worse, and it seems to be happening more and more.”
Detective Superintendent Melanie Palin said recently: "Keeping our communities safe, and tackling armed and violent crime, is a priority for us across the force.
"Sheffield has teams who target organised criminality and the use of weapons including firearms. These teams work closely with our neighbourhood officers to understand those areas where the risk is greatest.
“This also ensures that communities are engaged with and provided with reassurance when required.”
Det Supt Palin continued: "Earlier this year, the force secured Home Office funding, which resulted in the formation of our Serious and Violent Crime Task Force. This dedicated team of officers are committed to tackling criminality of this nature across South Yorkshire, including gun crime.
"Officers from the Task Force are regularly assisting our local teams in carrying out activity to disrupt organised crime groups.
"In addition, earlier this year we held a firearms surrender, which saw 76 weapons handed in.
“That's 76 less weapons on the streets of South Yorkshire, however we're well aware that even one firearms incident is too many.”