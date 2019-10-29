The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team identified 16 people believed to be responsible for some of the issues in Ellesmere Park in Burngreave after complaints were raised in a recent community meeting.

Residents had complained about drug use, drunk people sleeping on the benches and rubbish dumped in the park.

Ellesmere Park in Burngreave

The team has used stop and search powers, resulting in the recovery of drugs.

Community protection notices have also been served, which warn suspects that anyone caught engaging in anti-social behaviour in the park or congregating in groups of three or more risk being fined.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “The Burngreave neighbourhood team has been working hard to rid the park of some of the individuals who have been causing anti-social behaviour in the park and preventing others from enjoying one of Sheffield’s green spaces.

“During a public meeting last month, some local residents reported drug use, intoxicated people sleeping on the benches and rubbish dumped in the park.“We identified 16 key individuals who were responsible for the problems and have worked hard to make this park enjoyable for everyone.”

The statement continued: “Some of the actions we have taken include proactive stop searches of the individuals resulting in recovery of drugs and a number of prosecutions and punishments issued.“We have also issued community protection notice warnings to all those identified, which warns them against causing anti-social behaviour in the park or congregating in groups of three or more. This gives us a power in the future to issue penalty notices to the individuals if they breach the conditions of the warning.“Everyone should be able to enjoy Sheffield’s green spaces and regardless of where they are nobody should feel intimidated when doing so.