Have your say

Police and fire investigators are examining a Rotherham flat this morning following a fatal blaze.

A fire was discovered in a flat in Gray Avenue, Aston-cum-Aughton, at around 11.30pm yesterday.

A man died in a Rotherham flat fire last night

CRIME: Raids at Sheffield clothes shop are not linked, say police

A man, who has not yet been named, perished in the blaze.

POLICE: Bus services disrupted after anti-social behaviour at Sheffield terminus

READ MORE: Man lied to police after being found with knife in Sheffield street

An investigation is under way but South Yorkshire Police said the force is not treating the death as suspicious.