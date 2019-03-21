Have your say

Some bus services in Sheffield are disrupted this morning following anti-social behaviour at a terminus.

First South Yorkshire said anti-social behaviour at the Herdings terminus has led to services not operating along Raeburn Road, Leighton Road or Constable Road in Gleadless Valley.

A bus is taped off at the bus terminus and police officers are at the scene.

More to follow.

