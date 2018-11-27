Police abused by motorists caught up in road closures after collisions in South Yorkshire

Motorists caught up in road closures following collisions in South Yorkshire are being urged to be understanding – and to stop abusing police officers.

South Yorkshire Police said there have been a number of recent incidents where officers dealing with the aftermath of collisions have been abused by disgruntled motorists stuck in queues.

Police officers are often forced to close roads following collisions

The force has issued a plea for understanding from motorists.

In a Facebook post, the Barnsley West neighbourhood policing team said road closures are needed after some crashes for ‘public and driver safety’.

The team said: “The police do not close roads without good reason, they are always done in the interests of the public, road users, and to preserve evidence for investigations to take place in a safe and controlled way.

“It is good to say that the majority of road users have been understanding and followed directions given by those officers stood in the middle of the road in hi-visibility clothing.

“It has to be understood that these officers are in a very vulnerable and dangerous position with vehicles being driven at various speeds towards them. It is extremely important that drivers are concentrating on their driving and are being observant.”

The post continues: “Officers are asking drivers to be understanding and to be observant and approached with caution and wait for directions. In busy times, traffic will build up and it will take longer for people to get to the location they are going.

“Just remember that now the winter weather is with us roads are often wet this together with fog and mist all play a part in driving conditions. Please adjust your driving to suit the road and weather conditions. Just because a road is 30mph for example does not mean that the weather or other conditions are suitable to drive at 30mph.

“The officers in the neighbourhood teams would like to thank all the drivers who have been considerate, however it is with regret that a number of officers have reported receiving abuse from a few motorists and seen driving that could be deemed as dangerous.

“Please be aware that any such incidents will be followed up and could result in prosecution.”