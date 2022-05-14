42-year-old Christopher, also known as ‘Petchy,’ was last seen yesterday (Friday, May 13) in the Batemoor/Jordanthorpe area of Sheffield and has subsequently been reported missing.

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find him today (Saturday, May 14).

A spokesperson said: “He is white and described as 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with short fair hair and a stubbly grey/blonde beard.

"He was last seen wearing a black waterproof hooded jacket, jeans and grey Nike trainers.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Christopher's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”