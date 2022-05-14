Officers arrived on Firth Park Road shortly after 4am today (Saturday, May 14) with armed response officers dispatched to the scene.

Residents reported hearing ‘gunshots,’ but a police spokesman said no shots were fired, and the sounds heard by residents may have been the sound of the door being broken down or warning noises made by officers.

Police said in a statement: “Officers attended an address on Firth Park Road, Sheffield, at about 4.10am today responding to concerns over a safeguarding issue.

Armed police on Firth Park Road today

“Upon forcing their way into the property, officers arrested two men, aged 38 and 26, of no fixed address, on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

“They both remain in custody at this time, and police remain at the property as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 136 of May 14.