The 22-year-old from Shanghai finished tenth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, winning a point in his first outing, and also made history as the first full-time Chinese driver to race in F1.

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou spent three years living and studying in Sheffield when he moved to the UK 10 years ago to compete for Strawberry Racing UK, a karting team headquarted in Handsworth.

During this formative period he began working with mechanic Mark Salmon, who helped turn his childhood dream of one day becoming a racing driver into a reality.

"It was a bit surreal when we were watching,” Norfolk-based Mark said of Zhou’s debut, which saw him overtake seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and battle it out with his childhood hero Fernando Alonso on the final lap.

"In a way it was a bit comical. All the hard work, commitment and dedication over the years has paid off.

"I was really proud of him and proud of what he did.”

Guanyu Zhou of China and Alfa Romeo F1 talks in the Drivers Press Conference before practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 18, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Memories of Zhou’s time in Sheffield as a young child are still vivid.

"He did like it,” said Mark.

"He said it was cold, he always said it was cold and rained a lot. His family moved there because that’s where Strawberry Racing was based.

"They are the top team in the UK. You could tell the level they wanted to be at just by where they wanted to be.

ewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C42 Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

"When he got a bit older and got into shopping and designer clothes he moved to London.”

Under the tutelage of Mark, Zhou progressed from Sheffield to the Ferrari Driver Academy in Maranello, Italy, before moving onto the Alpine Academy – formerly Renault – and graduating to Formula racing.

The pair officially stopped working together last year, but are still in touch regularly and were in constant contact over the weekend.

“He’s very down to earth, polite, well-mannered,” Mark said of the former Westbourne School pupil, who initially moved to England without his parents.

"He’s been brought up very well. He’s relaxed and funny, we had some great times over the years growing up together.

"He’s just a really nice young man. We shared some tears together over the years and tears of joy over the weekend as well.

"It’s another milestone and to get points in the first race is pretty special.”

Zhou was overcome with emotion as he celebrated with his team after finishing.

"We have achieved the goal we set out to achieve when he was 11,” added Mark, who now manages Virtuosi Racing’s Formula 4 team.

“It was all a bit surreal for him. Mentally, it was hard. There was so much going on, so much to learn.

"To actually see him there, it brought a lump to my throat and a tear to my eye.

"I’m very proud of what we have achieved together over the years.”

Mark described the last decade with Zhou as ‘an emotional rollercoaster’.

"Now he’s got to kick on and carry on doing what he’s doing,” he said, and promised: “he’s only going to get stronger.”